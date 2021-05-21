Prince Harry Said The Stories About Meghan Markle Being A "Bully" Were A Palace And UK Media Smear Job

Prince Harry said that his wife, Meghan Markle, was the victim of a coordinated smear campaign by the royal family and the UK media in the week before their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.

In the final episode of The Me You Can't See, the Apple TV docuseries that he coproduced with Oprah that premiered Friday, the Duke of Sussex said that before the interview aired, "because of the headlines and that combined effort of the firm and the media to smear her, I was woken in the middle of the night to [Meghan] crying in her pillow because she doesn't want to wake me up — because I'm already carrying too much."



"That's heartbreaking," he said. "I held her. We talked. She cried, and she cried, and she cried."

BuzzFeed News can confirm that by "the combined effort of the firm and the media to smear her," Harry was referencing stories in the Times alleging that the Duchess of Sussex had bullied her staff and that she had worn earrings gifted to the royal family in honor of her and Harry's wedding by Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (who, according to a CIA report, was brutally killed with the prince's approval).

The first of the stories of the alleged bullying were published March 2. The earrings story was published March 3. Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview aired March 7.

These stories, particularly the reports that Meghan bullied her staff to such an extent that the couple’s communications secretary at the time allegedly made a formal complaint to the royal household's human resources department over her treatment of her assistants, ignited a maelstrom in the UK media.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment on Harry's allegations. A spokesperson for The Times declined to comment.