Prince Harry is suing the publishers of the Mail on Sunday for libel, according to records filed in London High Court Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed that Harry had filed a legal complaint against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), only two months after his wife Meghan secured a victory in a London court of appeals against the company for publishing excerpts of a private letter she sent her estranged father in The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online.

Although the Sussexes and a spokesperson for ANL declined to comment on the details of the suit, a source with knowledge of the lawsuit confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Harry is suing over a story published Feb. 20 concerning his ongoing legal action against the UK government as he seeks police protection for himself and his family when they are in the country.

The story in question is headlined: “EXCLUSIVE: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a SECRET... then - just minutes after the story broke - his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute.”

As of Thursday, ANL has yet to issue a public statement or file a legal response and none of the mainstream outlets it owns — The Daily Mail, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday, Metro, Metro.co.uk, i newspaper, and inews.co.uk — have written about Harry’s new legal action.

This is the second libel lawsuit Harry has filed against ANL since formally stepping back as a working member of the royal family in March 2020. In November 2020, he sued the publisher over a Mail on Sunday story and a Mail Online story that claimed he had “turned his back” on the Royal Marines after he was forced to give up his position as the ceremonial head of the elite UK military corps upon exiting formal royal life. Following that legal complaint, the Mail printed an apology to the duke and a correction on Dec. 26, 2020, stating, “We now understand that Harry has been in contact in a private capacity with individuals in the military including in the Royal Marines to offer informal support” and claiming to have made a donation to the duke’s Invictus Foundation. The case formally closed in February 2021 with the duke being awarded £2,500 in damages.

The story at the center of the new lawsuit claims that the duke and his representatives purposefully sought to keep his legal action against the UK government for police protection out of the press and mislead journalists when the Mail on Sunday published its exclusive story breaking that news on Jan. 16. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the author of both Mail stories, Kate Mansey, for comment.