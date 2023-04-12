Prince Harry Will Attend King Charles’s Coronation Without Meghan Markle And Their Children

Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will attend his father King Charles III’s coronation next month without his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A Sussex spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Harry alone will be attending the ceremony, to be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6 (which also happens to be Archie’s 4th birthday).