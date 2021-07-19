 Skip To Content
Prince Harry Is Writing A Tell-All Book About His Life As A Royal

The Duke of Sussex said he is "excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 19, 2021, at 3:08 p.m. ET

Prince Harry wearing a suit and smiling for the cameras
Yui Mok / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry is writing an "intimate and heartfelt" memoir about his life that will be released in late 2022 by Penguin Random House, the publishing company announced Monday.

In the book, the Duke of Sussex "will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," according to the official press release.

The memoir will cover Harry's "lifetime in the public eye," his military service and two deployments to Afghanistan, his dedication to public service, and "the joy he has found in being a husband and father."

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement accompanying the press release. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful," he said.

According to the press release, Harry will donate the proceeds from the book to charity. A spokesperson for the duke declined to answer whether or not this includes any compensation that may have been given in the form of an advance. BuzzFeed News has also reached out to Penguin Random House for clarification.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry pictured at London's Mildmay hospital, a dedicated HIV hospital, on December 14, 2015.

Harry's authoring of a book is his latest move in his decadeslong quest to create his own narrative and tell his story in his own words, thus delegitimizing the ubiquitous, primarily anonymously sourced stories published about him in the UK press.

In an interview to mark his 21st birthday in September 2005, Harry told reporters that, when it comes to how he's covered by the media, "There is truth and there is lies and unfortunately, I cannot get the truth across because I don't have my own column in the paper."

Since stepping back from the royal family, he and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have taken unprecedented steps to get their side of the story out to the public. In March, he and Meghan gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey about what motivated them to leave royal life and move to the United States.

Harry also recently opened up about his mental health struggles, the trauma of his mother, Princess Diana's, death, his upbringing, and his strained relationship with his family on the "Armchair Expert" podcast and in the Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can't See, which he coproduced with Winfrey.

News of the book, first reported by the New York Post, was met with mixed reactions on Twitter.

While supporters of the couple (known as the #SussexSquad) expressed their excitement and pride, establishment monarchy fans (who often tend to be critical of Harry and Meghan) lambasted him for the decision, as did some British reporters and commentators who have covered the royal family.

Myra @SussexPrincess

Prince Harry said you’ve been fabricating my story from the moment I entered this world with your own silly books…let me just write my own

hamnah shariff @hamnah_shariff

the crown writing room getting ready for the new seasons now they can use prince harry’s memoir for accuracy

The Toadours 🌻 @TheToadours

BREAKING NEWS: Prince Harry 'has written shock Megxit MEMOIR which could hit shelves before Christmas' in new bombshell to rock the Royal Family His revenge for not getting what he wanted. Remove the titles now. Let him go. https://t.co/zEt07GWpEz https://t.co/AsGgNEL4Iz

Julieth 🌻 @troubleshade

They were scared of Meghan writing an autobiography but Harry said: hold my beer 🔥

Toria @toricambridge

I'm unsure why Prince Harry needs to retell the same story over &amp; over again but in different mediums. I don't see how this allows the reconciliation he claimed he wants, especially considering his response to those close to him who wrote books/articles about his family.

Duchess Kae🐊🧇💗Service is universal. 💗 @duchesskae

Meghan: I think it would be very damaging to them if I said names. Harry: I’m writing a book.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace for comment.

