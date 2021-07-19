Prince Harry Is Writing A Tell-All Book About His Life As A Royal

Prince Harry is writing an "intimate and heartfelt" memoir about his life that will be released in late 2022 by Penguin Random House, the publishing company announced Monday.

In the book, the Duke of Sussex "will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," according to the official press release.

The memoir will cover Harry's "lifetime in the public eye," his military service and two deployments to Afghanistan, his dedication to public service, and "the joy he has found in being a husband and father."

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement accompanying the press release. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful," he said.

According to the press release, Harry will donate the proceeds from the book to charity. A spokesperson for the duke declined to answer whether or not this includes any compensation that may have been given in the form of an advance. BuzzFeed News has also reached out to Penguin Random House for clarification.