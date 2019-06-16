Prince Harry Shared A New Photo Of Royal Baby Archie For His First Father's Day

The adorable image shows the new father holding his baby boy.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, posted an adorable photo of his 1-month-old son Archie to celebrate his first Father's Day. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined

The image was uploaded to the official Instagram account of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on Sunday, which is Father's Day in many countries around the world.



Meghan also shared a picture of their son on her first Mother's Day last month. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined

The royal couple also used their Instagram account to announce their son's name — Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — and share the first photograph of the baby boy with his grandmother Doria Ragland and great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined

These intimate images are quite different from the formal photos of Prince Harry that were shared with the public during his infancy. PA Images / Getty Images

Three-month-old Harry and his mother, Princess Diana, posed for a photo to mark his christening on Dec. 21, 1984.

Will little Archie will look more like his mother or his father? Regardless, these are two pretty cute royal babies. PA Images / Getty Images, Sussex Royal / Instagram