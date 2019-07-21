Prince William And Kate Middleton Just Released New Photos Of Prince George To Celebrate His 6th Birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aka Prince William and Kate Middleton, released new photos of Prince George to celebrate his 6th birthday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday," they said in a post on their official Instagram Sunday.

The pictures were taken by the little prince's mother. Duchess Kate, an amateur photographer, has taken most of the photos of the royal children that are released to the public.