Prince William And Kate Middleton Just Released New Photos Of Prince George To Celebrate His 6th Birthday

Look how much the future king has grown!

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 21, 2019, at 6:17 p.m. ET

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aka Prince William and Kate Middleton, released new photos of Prince George to celebrate his 6th birthday.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge / CambridgeRoyal

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday," they said in a post on their official Instagram Sunday.

The pictures were taken by the little prince's mother. Duchess Kate, an amateur photographer, has taken most of the photos of the royal children that are released to the public.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge / CambridgeRoyal

In the Instagram post, the royal couple thanked everyone for the "lovely messages" they'd received in honor of Prince George's birthday.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge / CambridgeRoyal

Prince George — full name George Alexander Louis — was born July 23, 2013 and is the third in line to the throne.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

He now has two younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

Handout / Getty Images / Matt Porteous

Also, here's a picture of him meeting former President Barack Obama in his PJs in 2016. Just because.

The White House / Getty Images

Happy birthday to the (not so) little prince!

Tumblr / Via ilovegeorgecambridge.tumblr.com

