The Royal Family Released A New Picture Of Prince George For His Birthday

The royal family released a new photo of Prince George to mark his eighth birthday on Thursday.

The image, taken by his mother, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (formerly known as Kate Middleton), shows the future king sitting on the hood of what appears to be a Range Rover in the middle of a field, likely near the family’s Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, have shared several private family photos of their children with the public this year, with many of them being released in memory of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 on April 9.