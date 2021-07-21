The Royal Family Released A New Picture Of Prince George For His Birthday
The picture of the young prince, who is third in line to the British throne, was taken by his mother, Kate.
The royal family released a new photo of Prince George to mark his eighth birthday on Thursday.
The image, taken by his mother, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge (formerly known as Kate Middleton), shows the future king sitting on the hood of what appears to be a Range Rover in the middle of a field, likely near the family’s Anmer Hall home in Norfolk.
Kate and her husband, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, have shared several private family photos of their children with the public this year, with many of them being released in memory of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 on April 9.
George has also made more public appearances this year than in years past, most recently appearing at the UEFA Euro 2020 semifinal on June 29 and the final on July 11, where England suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to Italy in a penalty shootout.
George is the eldest of William and Kate’s three children and is third in line to the British throne, after his grandfather Prince Charles and his father, Prince William.
