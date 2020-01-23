Did Prince Charles Snub Mike Pence At A Holocaust Remembrance Event? An Investigation.

A video of Prince Charles walking by US Vice President Mike Pence without shaking his hand at a Holocaust remembrance event in Jerusalem on Thursday went viral, with many interpreting it as a deliberate "snub" on the part of the prince — however, Buckingham Palace and White House officials deny anything shady occurred.



In the clip, which has been viewed more than 1 million times on Twitter, Charles is shown making his way down a line of dignitaries at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem. (For added context, the full 4-hour livestream of the event shows that the prince is one of the last world leaders to take his seat before it begins.)



As the viral video begins, the prince is seen in conversation with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. He then moves along and shakes hands with Moshe Kantor, the president of the World Holocaust Forum Foundation.

Charles then moves down the line to Pence and his wife Karen, appears to glance at them, and continues on to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It's unclear whether the vice president reached out for a handshake, but he pats the prince on the back as he passes.

The clip was posted to Twitter and people began to interpret the move as a deliberate royal diss.