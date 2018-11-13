The Royal Family Just Released New Photos To Celebrate Prince Charles' 70th Birthday
The photos show the Prince of Wales with all three of his grandchildren — including Prince Louis, who is 6 months old — and his new daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle.
The royal family just released two new family portraits to celebrate the 70th birthday of Charles, Prince of Wales.
Prince Charles turns 70 on Wednesday. In 2017, he surpassed Queen Victoria's son, the future Edward VII, as the longest-serving prince of Wales in UK history.
In addition to the formal photo, Clarence House released a more ~relaxed~ image.
Getty photographer Chris Jackson wrote on Twitter that he was "delighted" to be asked to shoot the birthday portraits, which were taken in the garden of Clarence House, the prince's official residence in London. "It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon."
These are the first photos that the royal family has released that include the newest royal baby, Prince Louis, who was born in April, since his christening.
