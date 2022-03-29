Prince Andrew Escorted The Queen To A Memorial Service For Prince Philip

In 2019, a woman named Virginia Giuffre publicly said that she had been forced to have sex with the Duke of York on multiple occasions as a teenager while she was under the control of Andrew's longtime friend Jeffrey Epstein, who had been convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution and was facing sex trafficking charges when he died.

Soon after these accusations were made public, Andrew sat for a disastrous BBC interview in November 2019 wherein he claimed to have never met Giuffre — in spite of a photograph that showed them together — and said that he was at a pizza restaurant with his daughters during one of the alleged assaults. Shortly after the interview aired, Andrew announced that he was "stepping back" from royal public duties.

Following his departure from royal life, the Duke of York was not seen at a public royal event until Philip's funeral on April 17, 2021.

In August 2021, Giuffre sued Andrew in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York for sexual abuse, claiming that he sexually abused her on multiple occasions in New York, London, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands between 2000 and 2002, when she was under the age of 18.

Although his lawyers attempted to get the case dismissed, on Jan. 21, a judge ruled that the case would move forward. One day after this decision, the Queen stripped Andrew of the honorary military titles and royal patronages that he had retained despite stepping back from official royal life. (He remains an official counsellor of state.)

The Duke of York and Giuffre reached a reportedly multimillion-dollar settlement on Feb. 15.

While Andrew's attendance of his father's service on Tuesday was always expected, his presence by the Queen's side was not.