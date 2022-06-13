Prince Andrew Was Barred At The Last Minute From Public-Facing Elements Of A High-Profile Event

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was scheduled to appear with other members of the royal family at a high-profile ceremony on Monday, but at the last minute was removed from the public-facing elements of the event, according to official documents.

On Monday, Garter Day, Andrew was scheduled to take part in a public procession and attend a service at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, but shortly before the event was scheduled to begin, it was announced that he would only be participating in parts of the ceremonies that happened in private.

Why the last-minute change? That depends on who you ask. A spokesperson for the Duke of York told BuzzFeed News that it was "a personal decision." A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said it was a "family decision."

One thing is for certain: As royal correspondent Chris Ship of ITV News reported, it was a decision made after the official pamphlets for the service had been printed.