A Porn Director Was Suspended After An Actor Said He Sexually Assaulted Her

An award-winning pornography director who specializes in lesbian films has been suspended by his production company after a 22-year-old adult actor accused him of raping her two years ago.



In a Twitter thread posted Sunday, Lily Adams alleged that Alan Eigen, who goes by "Stills by Alan," sexually assaulted her when she went on a "go-see," or audition, for possible work in the Girlsway lesbian porn series.



"I was new to the industry and he invited me to his house, but I was too naive then to realize that is a major red flag. Go-see’s are NEVER done like that," Adams wrote.



Okay y’all, bear with me bc this is really painful to talk about and my hands are literally shaking as I type this because I’m so nervous of the backlash. But fuck it, here it goes. I’m not gonna sit back and let people like this continue to hurt other girls as they did me.

Adams alleged that Eigen took her to a "princess room" in his house, told her to undress, and vaginally penetrated her. She said in a tweet, "I’ll admit I did consent to that. I mean, I never said yes but did not say no either?"



Then, she wrote, Eigen anally penetrated her and refused to stop despite her telling him to. "He said something along the lines of 'I’m old enough to be your father, you do as I say,'" she wrote.



Eigen and the production company Gamma Films Group did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment. Gamma Films Group issued a statement Monday — tweeted by showrunner Bree Mills and retweeted by Eigen — that it had suspended Eigen and is "proactively encouraging, supporting and cooperating with the individuals involved to report their statements to the appropriate authorities to ensure that there will be a thorough legal investigation."

Gamma Films has released the following statement:

Adams said that she hadn't planned to come forward with her story for fear of being blacklisted from the industry until she received an anonymous email about Eigen. "Fuck an industry that protects rapists and nominates them to be 'best director' etc..to see that makes me sick to my stomach," Adams wrote in a thread of tweets. "To see that makes me relive the pain.



"To see that makes me want to die."



Adams referred BuzzFeed News to her lawyer, Robert Rafii, whom she described in a tweet Tuesday as her "attorney for the case." Both Adams and Rafii have put out a call on Twitter for any other women actors who have been sexually assaulted by people in the adult film industry to contact the lawyer.



"This is both a civil and criminal matter," Rafii said in an email to BuzzFeed News. He said that police are "already involved" but would not provide further details, citing "the safety of my client and out of respect for her privacy and the privacy of other victims."

Gabe Ginsberg / FilmMagic Gamma Films and Entertainment showrunner Bree Mills and Alan Eigen — pictured with actors Shawna Mills, Piper Perri, and Alexis Fawx — at the 2018 Adult Video News Expo in Las Vegas.