Pope Benedict XVI Has Died At 95

In September 1944, Benedict was conscripted into an auxiliary anti-aircraft corps outside of Munich. On April 16, 1945, his 18th birthday, he was forced into basic training, but deserted the army a few weeks later. He was captured by Allied forces on his way home and taken to a POW camp outside Ulm, where he was held until June 19.

Following the end of World War II, Benedict completed his studies at his hometown seminary and set his eyes on higher education. From 1946 to 1951, he studied philosophy and theology at the Higher School of Philosophy and Theology of Freising and at the University of Munich.

Benedict and his brother Georg were ordained as priests on June 29, 1951. Soon after he joined the priesthood, Benedict was appointed a lecturer in the archdiocesan seminary in Freising, a position he held while working on his doctoral dissertation. He received his doctorate in theology from the University of Munich in July 1953.

The next 20 years of Benedict’s life would be defined by his role as a teacher of the Catholic faith. During these years, Benedict’s scholarship attracted the notice of church leaders. In 1962, Cardinal Joseph Frings of Cologne asked him to serve as his advisor for the four sessions of the Second Vatican Council. For the next three years, until the council concluded in December 1965, he was highly influential behind the scenes of Vatican II, drafting documents, writing many of Frings’ speeches, and organizing the German coalition of bishops.

Benedict was named Archbishop of Munich and Freising by Pope Paul VI on March 24, 1977. Three months later, he was elevated to the College of Cardinals. In August 1978, he was part of the conclave that elected John Paul I, who would serve as pope for 33 days days before his death. Two months later, on October 16, Benedict and the other members of the College of Cardinals elected John Paul II, who would go on to become one of the most well-known and beloved popes in the history of the Catholic Church.