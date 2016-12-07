Another Restaurant Was Reportedly Targeted By "Pizzagate" Conspiracy Theorists

Roberta's in Brooklyn reportedly received two threatening phone calls as result of being dragged into the "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory.

Roberta's, a popular pizza restaurant in Brooklyn, has reportedly been receiving threatening phone calls after getting dragged into the "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory.

Roberta's filed a police report about the harassment last week citing two phone calls, DNAInfo reported Wednesday.

On Dec. 1, a caller told a worker who answered the phone, "You are going to bleed and be tortured." Roberta's employees reportedly received a similar call the next day explicitly asking about the restaurant's ties to "Pizzagate."

"Pizzagate" is the unhinged conspiracy theory that claims HIllary Clinton and other Democratic operatives ran an occult underage sex slavery ring. The hoax rose to mainstream prominence on Sunday when an armed man who claimed to be investigating the theory fired shots in a Washington, DC restaurant targeted by "Pizzagate" supporters.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Roberta's and New York police for details.