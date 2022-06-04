Just Photos Of The Queen Really Enjoying Horse Racing

But the Queen's absence at Epsom Downs this year means that the world was deprived of one of the best opportunities to see the Queen break her regal, "stiff upper lip" demeanor.

Because when it comes to horses and horse racing, Her Majesty gets really into it, particularly because she often has her own horses in the races she watches.

So, in honor of her 70 years on the throne, here are 25 pictures of her in her element — watching horses do their thing.