Just Photos Of The Queen Really Enjoying Horse Racing

The Queen had to miss a Platinum Jubilee day at the races. So here are photos of her enjoying them throughout her reign.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II attends day 5 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2021 in Ascot, England.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen would not be attending the Derby at Epsom Downs for only the third time in her reign. This was a disappointment to royal watchers, because the Queen loves horses. Riding horses. Showing horses. Horse racing. Horse breeding. Horses are one of her life's biggest passions.

In fact, one of the biggest events held for her Platinum Jubilee in honor of her 70 years on the throne was an equestrian extravaganza called, "A Gallop Through History."

Chris Jackson @ChrisJack_Getty

HM The Queen getting into the spirit of her Official Platinum Jubilee Celebrations at Windsor Horse Show ‘A Gallop Through History’ 🐴 👑

Twitter: @ChrisJack_Getty

Even though she wouldn't be attending the races on Saturday, the Queen's behind-the-scenes footage of her with some of her many horses was released to ITV Racing on Saturday.

ITV Racing @itvracing

"Would you like another one?" 🥕 Unseen footage of Her Majesty The Queen released to #ITVRacing - look out for the extended feature with @chamberlinsport this afternoon on @ITV 👀 Watch in full 👉 https://t.co/exhlRxWShs #platinumjubilee | #CazooDerby

Twitter: @itvracing

But the Queen's absence at Epsom Downs this year means that the world was deprived of one of the best opportunities to see the Queen break her regal, "stiff upper lip" demeanor.

Because when it comes to horses and horse racing, Her Majesty gets really into it, particularly because she often has her own horses in the races she watches.

So, in honor of her 70 years on the throne, here are 25 pictures of her in her element — watching horses do their thing.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II watches the racing as she attends 'Derby Day' of the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse on June 1, 2019 in Epsom, England.

Mirrorpix / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II enjoying the races at Epsom Derby, 1st June 1988.

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II attends The Dubai Duty Free Raceday at Newbury Racecourse on April 19, 2013, where she watched her horse "Sign Manual" win Race 5 "The Dreweatts Handicap Stakes" with John Warren her racing manager and Michael Bell her trainer also cheering it on.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The Queen At The Derby Races With Her Private Secretary Sir William Heseltine.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The Queen Mother, Prince Charles and the Queen at the derby.

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II watches her horse "Ring of Truth" in Race 2 at the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Meeting at Newbury Racecourse on April 17, 2015 in Newbury, England.

Tim Ockenden - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II watches the Vodafone Derby from the Royal Box at Epsom Downs in Surrey.

Reg Burkett / Getty Images

British statesman Winston Churchill and Queen Elizabeth II watch the St Leger at Doncaster, 12th September 1953.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

HM Queen Elizabeth II and HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh watch the racing from the balcony of the Royal box during the Epsom Derby Festivalat Epsom Racecourse on June 6, 2009 in Epsom, England.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II reacts as she watches the racing on day 4 'Gold Cup Day' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2009 in Cheltenham, England

Haber / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II watching a race through binoculars from a grandstand at the Calcutta races during a State Visit to India with The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. (20th February 1961)

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and John Warren cheer on her horse "Estimate" to win The Gold Cup on Ladies Day on Day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2013 in Ascot, England.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The Queen Using A Pair Of Binoculars To Watch The Racing During The Derby. With Her Is Racing Friend And Her Majesty's Representative At Ascot Colonel Sir Piers Bengough

Matthew Lloyd / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II reacts after her horse Carlton House comes in third in the Epsom Derby at Epsom Downs racecourse on June 4, 2011 in Epsom, England. Carlton Hall had been the Bookmakers favourite to win the Derby, but lost out to Pour Moi.

Keystone / Getty Images

Princess Margaret (1930 - 2002), Princess Elizabeth and Group Captain Peter Townsend in the Royal Box at Ascot (13th June 1951)

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II grimaces whilst watching the racing from the balcony of the Royal Box as she attends Derby Day during the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse on June 4, 2016 in Epsom, England.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, her racing manager John Warren and Princess Michael of Kent watch the racing from the balcony of the Royal Box as they attend Derby Day during the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom Racecourse on June 6, 2015 in Epsom, England.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrates her 91st birthday today, watches the racing as she attends the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Meeting at Newbury Racecourse on April 21, 2017 in Newbury, England.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II crosses her fingers as she watches her horse 'Ring of Truth' run in the Al Basti Equiworld EBF Stallions Maiden Stakes during the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Meeting at Newbury Racecourse on April 17, 2015 in Newbury, England.

Tim Graham / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne and Henry Herbert, 7th Earl of Carnarvon (1924-2001), racing manager to Queen Elizabeth II, watching the horseracing at the Derby meeting, at Epsom racecourse, in Epsom, Surrey, England, Great Britain, 1 June 1988. The Queen is wearing a yellow hat trimmed with white flowers, designed by milliner Frederick Fox. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Carl Court / AFP via Getty Images

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) standing next to Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (2R) smiles from the royal balcony as she looks down on the winning horse in the Derby race on Derby Day, the second day of the Epsom Derby horse racing festival, at Epsom in Surrey, southern England, on June 2, 2012 the first official day of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Tim Graham / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II alongside Sir Michael Oswald, manager of the Royal Stud, at Epsom racecourse for the Derby meeting, in Epsom, Surrey, England, Great Britain, June 1983.

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II cheers on her horse "Estimate" to win The Gold Cup on Ladies Day on Day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2013 in Ascot, England.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II attends day three, Ladies Day, of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2019 in Ascot, England.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, 91, watches her horse 'Call To Mind' win The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Maiden Stakes at the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials Meeting at Newbury Racecourse on April 22, 2017 in Newbury, England.

And finally, here's a bonus photo of her with one of the many cups she's won.

Chris Jackson

Queen Elizabeth II holds the Gold Cup and Prince Andrew, Duke of York after Ryan Moore riding Estimate won The Gold Cup during Ladies' Day on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2013 in Ascot, England.