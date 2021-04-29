 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

25 Photos Of Prince William And Kate Middleton's Love Story

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

25 Photos Of Prince William And Kate Middleton's Love Story

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 29, 2021, at 6:15 p.m. ET

"When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her. I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there. But we ended up being friends for a while, and that was a good foundation." —Prince William, Nov. 16, 2010.

Handout / Middleton Family via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William on the day of their graduation ceremony at the University of St Andrew's in Scotland on June 23, 2005

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Prince Harry (left) and Prince William (center) and Kate Middleton (right) cheer on the English team during the RBS Six Nations Championship match between England and Italy at Twickenham on Feb. 10, 2007, in London, England.

Anwar Hussein Collection / WireImage

Prince William walks with Kate Middleton after his graduation ceremony at RAF Cranwell on April 11, 2008, in Cranwell, England.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St. James Palace on Nov. 16, 2010, in London, England.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Prince William speaks to his bride, Kate Middleton, as she holds the hand of her father Michael Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in London.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kiss following their marriage at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in London.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding to a waiting helicopter as they leave for a secret honeymoon location, on April 30, 2011 in London, England.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, during Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Velodrome on Aug. 2, 2012, in London.

"[Family's] very important to me. And I hope we will be able to have a happy family ourselves," — Kate Middleton, Nov. 16, 2010.

Leon Neal / AFP/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, show their new-born baby boy to the world's media outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London on July 23, 2013.

Michael Middleton / Handout

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pictured with their son, Prince George, in this undated handout photo released Aug. 19, 2013.

Pool / Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, attend "Rippa Rugby" in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on Day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014, in Dunedi.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

This photo dated July 2, 2014, was taken to mark Prince George's first birthday and shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the prince during a visit to the Natural History Museum in London.

Chris Jelf / @KensingtonRoyal / Via Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal

This photo taken in 2015 and supplied by Kensington Palace shows Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, enjoy a short private skiing break on March 3, 2016, in the French Alps.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, take a game drive at Kaziranga National Park on April 13, 2016, in Guwahati, India.

Pool / WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George are pictured at a children’s party for military families at Government House, Victoria, on Sept. 29, 2016.

"She's got a really naughty sense of humor, which kind of helps me because I've got a really dry sense of humor." — Prince William, Nov. 16, 2010.

Alastair Grant / AFP via Getty Images

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, share a joke after running in a relay race during a training event to promote the charity Heads Together at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London on Feb. 5, 2017.

Matt Porteous / KensingtonRoyal / Via Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal

This photo taken in 2018 and supplied by Kensington Palace shows Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, United Kingdom.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Prince George , and Princess Charlotte watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William in the Royal Box on Centre court during Men's Finals Day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2019, in London.

Comic Relief / BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief Big Night in at London on April 23, 2020.

Matt Porteous / Kensington Royal / Via Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pictured with their children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte in this undated 2020 Christmas card photo, released on Dec. 16, 2020.

Aaron Chown / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visit a coronavirus vaccination center set up at Westminster Abbey in London — where they were wed in 2011 — on March 23, 2021.

Chris Floyd / KensingtonRoyal / Via Twitter: @KensingtonRoyal

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pose for a portrait taken at Kensington Palace this week to mark their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29, 2021.



A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT