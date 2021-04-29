25 Photos Of Prince William And Kate Middleton's Love Story
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
"When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her. I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there. But we ended up being friends for a while, and that was a good foundation." —Prince William, Nov. 16, 2010.
"[Family's] very important to me. And I hope we will be able to have a happy family ourselves," — Kate Middleton, Nov. 16, 2010.
"She's got a really naughty sense of humor, which kind of helps me because I've got a really dry sense of humor." — Prince William, Nov. 16, 2010.
