Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Had Their First Royal Event As A Married Couple

news

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a garden party for Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 22, 2018, at 2:06 p.m. ET

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended their first official royal event Tuesday at Buckingham Palace.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

The royal engagement was a garden party in honor of Prince Charles and the many charitable, military, and public service organizations with which he is associated.

Today The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration was held at Buckingham Palace. The event celebrated the achievements of His Royal Highness' Patronages, Military affiliations, the charities HRH supports &amp; others involved in public service. #PrinceandPatron https://t.co/9FjjTQsr9A
Clarence House @ClarenceHouse

Today The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration was held at Buckingham Palace. The event celebrated the achievements of His Royal Highness' Patronages, Military affiliations, the charities HRH supports &amp; others involved in public service. #PrinceandPatron https://t.co/9FjjTQsr9A

(As one royal reporter pointed out, it's a very eclectic bunch of organizations.)

Some of Prince Charles’ eclectic patronages that Meghan will be introduced to today: Badger Face Welsh Mountain Sheep Society British Pteridological Society Dry Stone Walling Assocociation Gloucestershire Root, Fruit &amp; Grain Society The Goon Show Preservation Society Send A Cow
Max Foster @MaxFosterCNN

Some of Prince Charles’ eclectic patronages that Meghan will be introduced to today: Badger Face Welsh Mountain Sheep Society British Pteridological Society Dry Stone Walling Assocociation Gloucestershire Root, Fruit &amp; Grain Society The Goon Show Preservation Society Send A Cow

The newlyweds arrived looking ready to start their life as married working royals.

WPA Pool / Getty Images
Prince Harry gave a speech about how his father's passion for charity work has inspired him and his brother, Prince William, while his wife of three days beamed with pride.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

The new bride appeared to get along well with her in-laws, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

She appeared unfazed by her first official royal event photo.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As far as fashion goes, for her first royal engagement, Meghan wore a pale pink dress by Goat, a UK brand often worn by her sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Dominic Lipinski / AFP / Getty Images
Here's what it looks like from the back.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

The fashion brand's website crashed as soon as the dress was identified.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meghan's very British hat was personally designed for her by milliner Philip Treacy.

WPA Pool / Getty Images

After the speeches and photos, Harry and Meghan mingled with representatives from organizations that had been invited to the palace.

Kensington Palace @KensingtonRoyal

This was The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first engagement as a married couple and Their Royal Highnesses met people representing The Prince's Patronages at Buckingham Palace. #PrinceandPatron https://t.co/BdWVyXfWye

It looks like that newlywed glow hasn't worn off yet!

Ian Vogler / AFP / Getty Images
