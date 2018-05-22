Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Had Their First Royal Event As A Married Couple
The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a garden party for Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended their first official royal event Tuesday at Buckingham Palace.
The royal engagement was a garden party in honor of Prince Charles and the many charitable, military, and public service organizations with which he is associated.
(As one royal reporter pointed out, it's a very eclectic bunch of organizations.)
The newlyweds arrived looking ready to start their life as married working royals.
Prince Harry gave a speech about how his father's passion for charity work has inspired him and his brother, Prince William, while his wife of three days beamed with pride.
The new bride appeared to get along well with her in-laws, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
She appeared unfazed by her first official royal event photo.
As far as fashion goes, for her first royal engagement, Meghan wore a pale pink dress by Goat, a UK brand often worn by her sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
Here's what it looks like from the back.
The fashion brand's website crashed as soon as the dress was identified.
Meghan's very British hat was personally designed for her by milliner Philip Treacy.
After the speeches and photos, Harry and Meghan mingled with representatives from organizations that had been invited to the palace.
It looks like that newlywed glow hasn't worn off yet!
