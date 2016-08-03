People Are Leaving Flowers At Capt. Humayun Khan's Grave

In case you needed to have your faith in America restored just a little bit.

Khizr Khan’s son was in the Army, and was 1 of 14 American Muslims who died serving the US in the decade after 9/11.

Humayun Khan was killed in 2004 at the age of 27 while protecting his unit in Iraq.

His father, Khizr Khan, criticized Donald Trump's divisive anti-Muslim and anti-immigration rhetoric in a powerful speech from the DNC stage.

“Hillary Clinton was right when she called my son ‘the best of America,’” he said. “If it was up to Donald Trump, he never would have been in America.”