People Are Leaving Flowers At Capt. Humayun Khan's Grave

In case you needed to have your faith in America restored just a little bit.

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

Posted on August 3, 2016, at 4:37 p.m. ET

On the final night of the Democratic National Convention, the parents of a Muslim-American soldier killed in action, Humayun Khan, appeared onstage.

Khizr Khan’s son was in the Army, and was 1 of 14 American Muslims who died serving the US in the decade after 9/11.
Humayun Khan was killed in 2004 at the age of 27 while protecting his unit in Iraq.

His father, Khizr Khan, criticized Donald Trump's divisive anti-Muslim and anti-immigration rhetoric in a powerful speech from the DNC stage.

“Hillary Clinton was right when she called my son ‘the best of America,’” he said. “If it was up to Donald Trump, he never would have been in America.”

He then turned to the camera to address Trump directly: “You have sacrificed nothing, and no one. We cannot solve our problems by building walls and sowing division."

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Donald Trump responded in an interview, and criticized Khan's speech, setting off a firestorm of controversy and conspiracies put forth by Trump supporters.

Trump ally says Khan is an ‘agent of Muslim Brotherhood’: https://t.co/SJ1xJK9FaF
Trump allies claim Killed in Action soldier Humayun Khan was al Qaeda double agent. Really. https://t.co/xXPOLYn57t
However, in what appears to be a response to the scrutiny of Khan and his family, people visiting Arlington National Cemetery have begun to leave remembrances at the fallen soldier's grave.

At Arlington National Cemetery, there's a growing memorial at the grave of Capt. Humayun Khan
On Monday morning, there were bouquets, flower arrangements, and notes addressed to Khan's parents.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images
Mark Wilson / Getty Images
By Tuesday, when BuzzFeed News visited Khan's gravesite, the pile of flowers and letters had grown even more.

Capt. Humayun Khan's grave at Arlington National Cemetery is covered with flowers:
There were many plastic bags filled with letters to Khan's family that appeared to have been added by different visitors.

Many letters addressed to Capt. Khan's parents alongside the flowers at his grave:
"For a hero and patriot." — A note on a floral arrangement at Captain Khan's grave.
Some of the arrangements appeared to have been delivered to the cemetery by people who couldn't make it in person.

Ellie Hall / BuzzFeed News
Ellie Hall / BuzzFeed News

Humayun Khan: In death, a focal point of political rhetoric, and of gratitude and patriotism.

Captain Humayun Khan's grave at Arlington National Cemetery:
