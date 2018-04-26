The Owner Of The Pit Bull That Attacked A Woman On A New York City Subway Has Been Arrested

A 53-year-old Brooklyn man whose pit bull was caught on film holding a woman's foot in its mouth on a New York City subway has been arrested, a police spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

According to police, Ruben Roncallo, who describes himself as a "VISUAL ARTIST 🔷 PHOTOGRAPHER 🔷 PHILOSOPHER 🔷" on his Facebook page, was charged with reckless endangerment and assault.

Roncallo's Facebook posts indicate that he has been the dog's owner for at least four years.

It shows the dog holding a 22-year-old woman's shoe in its mouth as subway riders yell at Roncallo to get the dog to release her. The dog eventually pulls the shoe off the woman's foot and Roncallo throws it back at her.

Kyng said the altercation started when Roncallo put the dog up on the subway seats and instructed it to lie down. As the animal did so, it bumped the woman, who told Roncallo to put the dog back on the floor. When he refused, the woman attempted to push the animal off the seat, despite Roncallo warning her not to touch his dog.

When she again pushed the dog, witnesses said, they both began to physically fight each other. That's when the dog seized the woman's foot as other passengers attempted to break up the fight.

The woman was able to walk away from the scene and did not appear seriously injured.