BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Kid Has Already Won Halloween 2016

news

This Kid Has Already Won Halloween 2016

EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS VIDEO IS PERFECT.

By Ellie Hall

Headshot of Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 14, 2016, at 1:33 p.m. ET

People on Twitter can't get enough of this amazing video of a kid dancing in his Halloween costume.

my lil cousin decided to try on his halloween costume today and..... ima just leave this here
Young J' ✈️ @YoungJMuzik

my lil cousin decided to try on his halloween costume today and..... ima just leave this here

Reply Retweet Favorite
Jireh Johnson

Jireh Johnson, 18, captured the video of his cousin, Nijel Murray, who is 13. They live in Las Vegas.

"I expected it to go big, but not this big and not this fast," Johnson told BuzzFeed News Friday.

"I was enthused [by the costume] but not surprised because every Halloween he always surprises us with something out of the ordinary," Johnson said.

Jireh Johnson with his cousin Nijel Murray.
Jireh Johnson

Jireh Johnson with his cousin Nijel Murray.

"Nijel's been up to these antics for some time," Johnson added, citing his cousin's appearance on America's Funniest Home Videos in 2014.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

NEVER CHANGE, NIJEL.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @YoungJMuzik
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT