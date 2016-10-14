This Kid Has Already Won Halloween 2016

EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS VIDEO IS PERFECT.

my lil cousin decided to try on his halloween costume today and..... ima just leave this here

People on Twitter can't get enough of this amazing video of a kid dancing in his Halloween costume.

Jireh Johnson, 18, captured the video of his cousin, Nijel Murray, who is 13. They live in Las Vegas.

"I expected it to go big, but not this big and not this fast," Johnson told BuzzFeed News Friday.