This Kid Has Already Won Halloween 2016
EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS VIDEO IS PERFECT.
People on Twitter can't get enough of this amazing video of a kid dancing in his Halloween costume.
Jireh Johnson, 18, captured the video of his cousin, Nijel Murray, who is 13. They live in Las Vegas.
"I expected it to go big, but not this big and not this fast," Johnson told BuzzFeed News Friday.
"I was enthused [by the costume] but not surprised because every Halloween he always surprises us with something out of the ordinary," Johnson said.
"Nijel's been up to these antics for some time," Johnson added, citing his cousin's appearance on America's Funniest Home Videos in 2014.
NEVER CHANGE, NIJEL.
-
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.