Sen. Orrin Hatch Told A Group Of Women Kavanaugh Protesters To "Grow Up"

He also waved goodbye to the protesters as his elevator closed.

During the protests, Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah was caught on film, before getting on an elevator, telling a group of women protesters to "grow up." WATCH: @senorrinhatch tells a group of women and survivors to “grow up” as he laughs in their faces. #BelieveSurvivors https://t.co/ZMe4Rslret

Hatch is first seen approaching an elevator with a small group of aides and a security detail.



A woman, identified by the organization that posted the video as Kathy Beynette, of Leesburg, Virginia, is heard asking the senator, "Why aren't you brave enough to talk to us and exchange with us?"



Hatch then waves his hand in a dismissive manner at the camera while continuing to talk with an aide.



"Don't you wave your hand at me," Beynette is heard saying in response to Hatch's gesture. "I wave my hand at you."



As he enters the elevator, Hatch tells the protesters, "When you grow up, I'll be waiting."



Although the faces of the women confronting the senator aren't shown, multiple voices can be heard exclaiming "'Grow up'?", at which point many people start to yell at Hatch.



"How dare you talk to women that way? How dare him."

In the video, members of the group attempt to keep the elevator door from closing, as protesters did with Sen. Jeff Flake a week ago, but security personnel are shown telling them that they could be arrested.



As the elevator doors shut, Hatch can be seen waving at the protesters and the person holding the camera.



Per the Twitter account that posted the clip, Hatch "laughed" at Beynette.

Kathy Beynette of Leesurg, Virginia was telling Hatch her son was a first responder in 9/11 and her father served in WWII as Hatch laughed at her.