“It’s Scary And Stressful”: Some OnlyFans Creators Are Complaining About Two-Month Payment Delays

At the end of October, Canadian sex worker Sirene Rouge, 24, faced a difficult choice. She could end her recovery period from a recent surgery early in order to return to her day job as an exotic dancer, or hope that after two months of back-and-forth with OnlyFans, her earnings from the platform would finally be deposited in her bank account.

“It’s scary and stressful,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I’ll have to go back to work a week earlier than I wanted to just to make sure that I’m in a good place financially.” She hasn’t been able to access the money in her account on OnlyFans, the subscription-based platform best known for its adult content, for “two rent payments,” she said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do next month if they’re not paying me and I keep trying to request payouts and they’re rejected.”

Rouge is not alone. For the past two months, OnlyFans account holders have been posting on social media — particularly Twitter and Reddit — about delayed and rejected payouts. The bulk of these creators appear to be based outside of the US. BuzzFeed News spoke to seven of them, five from Canada and one each from South Korea and Belgium. All of them expressed frustration at the lack of communication and assistance from the platform.

In an emailed statement Friday, an OnlyFans spokesperson acknowledged that one of the website’s “onward payment partners” had “experienced technical difficulties” in September. “This resulted in payment delays for a small number of OnlyFans’ 2 million+ creators.” (OnlyFans declined to comment to a follow-up email asking whether creators were affected due to their location.) The spokesperson added, “The provider’s technical issues have now been resolved.”

However, as of press time, a number of OnlyFans sex workers interviewed by BuzzFeed News had not received their long-awaited funds. Searching Twitter with the words “onlyfans” and “payout” also showed complaints posted within the past few days from people who claim to be unable to access their earnings.



Although there’s a popular perception that OnlyFans sex work is mostly a “side hustle,” for many, work on the platform is a full-time or necessary part-time job — and this sudden difficulty getting paid has thrown their lives into a state of uncertainty.

“I’ve had many sleepless nights just trying to figure out how I’m going to get through this,” Babie, a 23-year-old sex worker from Alberta, Canada, told BuzzFeed News. “I can’t sit here waiting for weeks and weeks for my paychecks when I have rent to pay, animals to take care of, myself to feed.” Babie said that she’s enrolled at a nail technician school in order to have a more reliable primary source of income.

“It’s really affecting people’s lives,” Rouge said. “It has really fucked me over right now, and I’m going to have to play catchup [with bills], and I really need that money,” she said. “They can’t not resolve this, right? This can’t go on forever?”