A Nurse Has Been Arrested For Allegedly Raping A Woman Who Gave Birth In A Vegetative State

A licensed nurse responsible for the care of a Phoenix woman who gave birth to a boy while in a vegetative state has been arrested after a DNA test revealed he was the father, police said.

Nathan Dorceus Sutherland, 36, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Wednesday and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

"When the incident occurred, he was responsible for care of the victim," police spokesperson Sgt. Tommy Thompson told reporters.

Investigators matched Sutherland's DNA to that of the child on Tuesday and he was taken into police custody that same day. At the time of his arrest, he was still an employee of Hacienda Healthcare working at the facility where he allegedly committed the assault.

"Nathan Sutherland, who held a current state of Arizona practical nurse’s license and who had undergone an extensive background check upon hiring, was terminated from Hacienda the moment our leadership team learned of his arrest," Hacienda Healthcare said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "Every member of the Hacienda organization is troubled beyond words to think that a licensed practical nurse could be capable of seriously harming a patient. Once again, we offer an apology and send our deepest sympathies to the client and her family, to the community and to our agency partners at every level."

The investigation remains ongoing and investigators have not yet determined if the woman was raped more than once or if any other patients at the facility have been sexually assaulted.

"That would be one of our concerns," Thompson said.

The whistleblower responsible for bringing the case to light told AZFamily, the Phoenix CBS affiliate who broke the story, that Hacienda implemented new policies in the week following the birth — among them, a rule that male staff are no longer allowed in female patients’ rooms unless they were accompanied by a woman coworker.