The Royal Family Has Released New Photos Of Prince Louis To Celebrate His 1st Birthday
LOOK AT THIS ADORABLE LITTLE PRINCE.
On Monday, the Royal Family in Britain released three new photos of Prince Louis in honor of his first birthday.
To nobody's surprise, the photos are SUPER cute.
Look how much he's grown!
Look at that smile!
You'll recall that the little prince was born last year on April 23.
He was born at 11:01 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Although the Cambridges announced Prince George and Princess Charlotte's names pretty quickly, they waited four days to tell the world they had named their new son Louis Arthur Charles.
The new photos of Prince Louis were also posted on Kensington Palace's Instagram account.
The members of the royal family have increasingly been using social media to bypass the press and release news and photographs directly to the people. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recently created their own separate Instagram account for this purpose.
Like the pictures released on Monday, many of the photos of the royal children featured on Instagram were taken by Kate, including the first official photos of Prince Louis from last May.
The duchess has taken many of the official photos of her children over the years, including the first pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte together.
The royals have only shared a few photos of Prince Louis in the past year, like this ADORABLE one from his christening last July.
Because he's, you know, a baby, little Louis was absent from the big royal events of last year, including two royal weddings.
Prince Louis was also seen in the family portrait featured on the Cambridge's Christmas card.
And he was featured in a series of family pictures released for his grandfather Prince Charles' 70th birthday.
Happy 1st birthday, Prince Louis!
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.