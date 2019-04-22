The Royal Family Has Released New Photos Of Prince Louis To Celebrate His 1st Birthday

LOOK AT THIS ADORABLE LITTLE PRINCE.

On Monday, the Royal Family in Britain released three new photos of Prince Louis in honor of his first birthday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow 🎈 The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.

To nobody's surprise, the photos are SUPER cute. Handout / The Duchess of Cambridge via Get

Look how much he's grown! Handout / The Duchess of Cambridge via Get

Look at that smile! Handout / The Duchess of Cambridge via Get





You'll recall that the little prince was born last year on April 23. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

He was born at 11:01 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Although the Cambridges announced Prince George and Princess Charlotte's names pretty quickly, they waited four days to tell the world they had named their new son Louis Arthur Charles.



The new photos of Prince Louis were also posted on Kensington Palace's Instagram account Isabel Infantes / AFP / Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton show their newly-born son on April 23, 2018.

The members of the royal family have increasingly been using social media to bypass the press and release news and photographs directly to the people. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recently created their own separate Instagram account for this purpose.

Like the pictures released on Monday, many of the photos of the royal children featured on Instagram were taken by Kate, including the first official photos of Prince Louis from last May. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined

The duchess has taken many of the official photos of her children over the years, including the first pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte together.

The royals have only shared a few photos of Prince Louis in the past year, like this ADORABLE one from his christening last July. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @undefined

Because he's, you know, a baby, little Louis was absent from the big royal events of last year, including two royal weddings.

Happy 1st birthday, Prince Louis! Handout / Getty Images





