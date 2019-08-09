A Neo-Nazi Has Been Ordered To Pay $700,000 To A Woman Targeted In A Racist “Troll Swarm”

A federal judge ruled more than $700,000 should be awarded to a woman who was barraged with racist, sexist, and threatening messages after a known white supremacist used his neo-Nazi website to encourage his followers to harass her.

The ruling was handed down Friday against known white supremacist Andrew Anglin, the founder and publisher of the neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer, as well as one of his followers who repeatedly harassed Taylor Dumpson.

In her decision, US District Judge Rosemary Collyer said that Anglin’s actions “were racially motivated and intentionally resulted in a campaign of racial and gender harassment.”

“The extent of the troll storm was significant and Mr. Anglin, through the Daily Stormer, intended that result or was reckless in his actions,” said Collyer.

This ruling comes a day after a Montana judge entered a final order that Anglin pay $14 million to another woman he encouraged his followers to harass.