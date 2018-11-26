NASA Landed A Spacecraft On Mars To Explore The Planet's Interior After "7 Minutes Of Terror"

NASA on Monday successfully landed a spacecraft on Mars to explore the red planet's interior after a six-month, 300 million–mile journey capped by a final "seven minutes of terror" to the Martian surface.



Only about 40% of all missions to Mars are successful, according to NASA, and the United States is the only country whose spacecrafts have survived a landing on the planet.

The tricky landing Monday involved slowing the InSight spacecraft to 5 mph before it plopped down on the surface of Mars, assisted by a parachute and rockets. The most dangerous part of the journey, the transition from rocketing into the Martian atmosphere to slowly landing on its surface, is referred to as "the seven minutes of terror" by NASA scientists.



InSight's perfect landing marked the eighth time NASA has successfully landed a spacecraft on Mars.

