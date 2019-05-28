Missouri Could Lose Its Final Abortion Clinic This Week. Planned Parenthood Is Suing.

The last remaining abortion clinic in Missouri could lose its license and be forced to close by the end of the week, Planned Parenthood said Tuesday.

In a teleconference from St. Louis, the group's leaders said that the state government is threatening not to renew the clinic's license, which expires Friday. If the facility is closed, Missouri will be the first state without an abortion services provider since the Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Planned Parenthood officials said they were told that government officials were investigating “a large number of possible deficiencies" at the state's sole abortion clinic and that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) planned to interview the clinic's two staff physicians Tuesday afternoon.

Colleen McNicholas, an OB-GYN at the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic, said Tuesday the government was attempting to intimidate her and her colleagues.

“In the past days, officials from the Department of Health and Senior Services have demanded me, my colleagues and, most egregiously, medical trainers to submit to interrogation with no explanation and making clear that we could be opened up to criminal proceedings or board review. Let me be clear, this is harassment — an attempted intimidation of doctors at the highest level of government in order to stop us from providing the legal, necessary and exceptional care that we have always provided our patients."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to DHSS for comment.