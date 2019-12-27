No, A French Child Didn't Get Hitler's "Mein Kampf" For Christmas Instead Of "Minecraft"

A video of a child receiving a copy of Hitler's Mein Kampf instead of the video game Minecraft for Christmas was a staged joke — and then went viral when it was shared without context or credit, according to its creator.



Comedian Yann Stotz told the French newspaper 20 Minutes on Friday that he made the clip to poke fun of the similarity in sound between the video game title and the Nazi manifesto.



"Three years ago, we gave my godson a copy of Minecraft, and I thought, 'That's funny, it sounds like Mein Kampf," Stotz said. "So this year, I printed a copy of Mein Kampf's cover and stuck it on a Jules Verne book and shot the video."



The video shows a young boy opening a present from his grandfather at a family Christmas gathering while Stotz is filming. The boy removes the wrapping paper to reveal what appears to be a copy of Mein Kampf — although if you look closely, you can see that it's actually a picture of the book's cover that's been taped to another book.



"It was Minecraft that he wanted," Stotz tells the older man. "But he told me Mein Kampf!" his father replies. "No, Dad, he said Minecraft." Still filming, he takes the book and explains that Minecraft is a video game for children, before leaving the room grumbling under his breath, presumably to throw the book away.



It was originally shared on Stotz's Instagram story on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he realized that one of his followers had reposted the video on Snapchat without credit. Stotz then uploaded the clip on Instagram and his official Facebook page as a separate post.