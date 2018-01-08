Milo Yiannopoulos Will Now Represent Himself In His Lawsuit Against Simon & Schuster

His former lawyers have withdrawn as counsel, citing "a breakdown in the relationship."

Alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos will be representing himself in his lawsuit against Simon & Schuster, a spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Yiannopoulos filed suit for breach of contract action against the book publisher in July after the cancellation of his book, Dangerous. He claimed Simon & Schuster violated the terms of their deal to publish his book following public outrage and negative publicity.



On Friday, attorney Jeffrey P. Weingart of Meister Seelig & Fein filed an emergency motion with New York County Court requesting a withdraw as counsel, citing "a breakdown in the relationship" that made "continued and effective representation of [Yiannopoulos] impossible."



In a statement forwarded to BuzzFeed News, Yiannopoulos said, "The lawyers at Meister Seelig & Fein were excellent litigators on my behalf. The source of the disagreement between me and them arises from Simon & Schuster’s discovery tactics."

In the statement, Yiannopoulos said that he will be representing himself pro se in order to get access to information that had been classified "attorney's eyes only."

