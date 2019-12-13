The Viral Mike Bloomberg Dance Video Is Actually Part Of A Comedy Bit

A viral video of a group of people doing a choreographed dance to the tune of Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger" while holding "Mike Bloomberg 2020" signs was not filmed at a campaign event. Rather, it's part of a comedy bit.

Look out #TeamPete because us Bloomberg Heads have our own dance! Taken at the Mike Bloomberg rally in Beverly Hills. #Bloomberg2020 #MovesLikeBloomberg

The video, which was shared on Twitter early Friday by Nick Ciarelli, who claimed to be a campaign intern, is a spoof of the "High Hopes" dance performed by Pete Buttigieg supporters, which has become a meme.

"Nick is not associated with the campaign," said Bloomberg spokesperson Julie Wood.

Ciarelli is actually a comedian with the group Upright Citizens Brigade. Per the UCB website, he and his writing partner Brad Evans host a monthly sketch comedy show — the most recent of which was Thursday night.

Comedian and Desus & Mero writer Ziwe Fumudoh confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the video was filmed Thursday night at the comedy show. Fumudoh was in the show and documented the recording in her Instagram story.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ciarelli for comment.