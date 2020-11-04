A Guy Went Viral For His Amazing Reason For Voting — But He Says It's More Complicated

Miami resident Alex Garcia told BuzzFeed News he did vote for Joe Biden, but not just because he wants his Instagram feed to quiet down a little.

Alex Garcia, a 27-year-old in Miami, wasn't originally planning on voting in the 2020 election. But he changed his mind on Tuesday afternoon, he told BuzzFeed News, when he saw a local TV news segment about the number of registered voters in Florida who choose not to vote. When he went into the voting booth, his plan was to vote for Donald Trump. At the last minute, he decided to cast his ballot for Joe Biden. On his way out of the polling place, Garcia ran into Miami Herald reporter Lautaro Grinspan, who asked him which candidate he'd voted for and why.

Grinspan's tweet about their unique exchange has been shared more than 4,000 times and was dubbed by a number of people as the best quote of the election night, if not the entire election.

I just spoke with 28yr-old Miamian Alex Garcia. He said he woke up today thinking he was going to vote for Trump BUT he changed his mind at the voting booth. He ended up picking Biden to “go back to normal.” “I just want my Instagram to be about me again, and how good I look”

There was praise.

what a fucking KING https://t.co/cBp2hirHnw

This is the most Miami thing I've ever seen https://t.co/saQAq41H2n

There was criticism.



Not everybody should vote https://t.co/U1iVTs2xw1

Further proof that we need to massively restrict voting rights https://t.co/vAxQrE0Gzc

But others said that Garcia's admission was something felt by many Americans.



Everyone is dunking on this but I legit believe that many people who wouldn't normally vote are out there voting for Biden just so they can stop caring about politics for a bit. https://t.co/PeQuItNm5b

I know a lot of folks hate the “go back to brunch” framing, but I do wish that people could have back some of their time & energy & attention for doing things that bring them joy, for frivolity or silliness or harmless stupidity. https://t.co/16AnG3ALst

Garcia told BuzzFeed News that his reasons for voting for Biden — and voting at all — were more nuanced than "the funny part" of his conversation that was quoted in the tweet. (Grinspan, the reporter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment).

"I wasn't going to vote, initially," Garcia told BuzzFeed News. "I don't like either of the candidates."

"There are a lot of people [in the USA] who aren't able to vote," he said. "I'm an immigrant and I have the chance to vote in this great country."