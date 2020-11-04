A Guy Went Viral For His Amazing Reason For Voting — But He Says It's More Complicated
Miami resident Alex Garcia told BuzzFeed News he did vote for Joe Biden, but not just because he wants his Instagram feed to quiet down a little.
Alex Garcia, a 27-year-old in Miami, wasn't originally planning on voting in the 2020 election.
But he changed his mind on Tuesday afternoon, he told BuzzFeed News, when he saw a local TV news segment about the number of registered voters in Florida who choose not to vote.
When he went into the voting booth, his plan was to vote for Donald Trump.
At the last minute, he decided to cast his ballot for Joe Biden.
On his way out of the polling place, Garcia ran into Miami Herald reporter Lautaro Grinspan, who asked him which candidate he'd voted for and why.
Grinspan's tweet about their unique exchange has been shared more than 4,000 times and was dubbed by a number of people as the best quote of the election night, if not the entire election.
There was praise.
There was criticism.
But others said that Garcia's admission was something felt by many Americans.
Garcia told BuzzFeed News that his reasons for voting for Biden — and voting at all — were more nuanced than "the funny part" of his conversation that was quoted in the tweet. (Grinspan, the reporter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment).
"I wasn't going to vote, initially," Garcia told BuzzFeed News. "I don't like either of the candidates."
"There are a lot of people [in the USA] who aren't able to vote," he said. "I'm an immigrant and I have the chance to vote in this great country."
Garcia said he was born in the US to Venezuelan parents and that their family moved back to their home country when he was 3 years old. He returned to the US for school and has lived in the country for the last 10 years.
While he said he was inclined to vote for Trump because the president "has done so much for Venezuela," he changed his mind "at the last moment."
The rise in political partisanship and toxicity into social media that he'd observed on his feed over the past four years was one of the key reasons why he cast his vote for Biden. He just wanted things to go back to normal.
"Back in the day, Instagram was a place to have fun," he said. "I think [the reporter] misunderstood that."
Garcia said that the fact that he's about to become a father also impacted his decision to participate in the 2020 election.
"I had the feeling that this was the right thing to do," he said. "I'm going to vote every time I can, in every situation where my voice can be heard."
