Meghan Markle Won't Release New Podcast Episodes During Queen Elizabeth II's Mourning Period

Archetypes, a Spotify podcast hosted by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will not be releasing new episodes during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, according to an update posted to Spotify on Monday.

The "about" section of the Archetypes Spotify page now reads, "New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen."

The official website for Archewell Audio — Meghan and husband Prince Harry's production company — now redirects to a page with Harry's statement on the death of his grandmother.

Archetypes, a 12-part series, has released three episodes so far. These episodes have featured Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Mindy Kaling.

On Friday, King Charles III announced that the mourning period for his mother will last for seven days following the official funeral on Sept. 19. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Harry and Meghan will be staying in the UK until after the ceremony.

