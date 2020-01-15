Meghan Markle Visited A Women's Center In Canada Amidst All The Royal Family Drama

Meghan Markle (aka the Duchess of Sussex) visited a women's center in Canada amid the global spotlight on her and her husband following their decision to "step back" as senior members of the royal family.



In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre (DEWC) shared an image of staffers posing for a photograph with Meghan earlier that day. According to the organization's website, "the DEWC is one of the busiest women’s centers in the country, operating a low-barrier drop-in center and emergency night shelter in the Downtown Eastside. By connecting members to a continuum of care and a community, we empower them towards positive change."



Per the DEWC website, "High levels of violence, homelessness, addictions and poverty characterize the Downtown Eastside community. Women and children are particularly vulnerable to exploitation, injustice and injury."



BuzzFeed News has reached out to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre and representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.