Meghan Markle Shared A New Photo Of Royal Baby Archie For Her First Mother's Day
The gorgeous image included hints of a tribute to the baby's grandmother, Princess Diana.
Meghan Markle posted a precious photo of her newborn son Archie to celebrate her first Mother's Day.
The beautiful photo of Meghan cradling her baby boy's feet was uploaded to the official Instagram of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday, which is Mother's Day in many countries around the world. The caption featured an excerpt from the poem "lands" by African-American poet Nayyirah Waheed.
The picture seemed to include a sweet tribute to the baby's grandmother, Princess Diana. The flowers below Archie's feet look like her favorites, Forget-Me-Nots.
(The royal couple also specifically included Forget-Me-Nots in Meghan's wedding bouquet in memory of his mother.)
The picture appears to have been taken on Wednesday, when Harry and Meghan introduced their newborn son to the world.
The royal couple also used their Instagram account to announce their son's name — Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — and share the first photograph of the baby boy with his grandmother, Doria Ragland, and great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
Happy Mother's Day, Meghan!
