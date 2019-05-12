 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Meghan Markle Shared A New Photo Of Royal Baby Archie For Her First Mother's Day

Trending

Meghan Markle Shared A New Photo Of Royal Baby Archie For Her First Mother's Day

The gorgeous image included hints of a tribute to the baby's grandmother, Princess Diana.

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 12, 2019, at 2:43 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle posted a precious photo of her newborn son Archie to celebrate her first Mother's Day.

The beautiful photo of Meghan cradling her baby boy's feet was uploaded to the official Instagram of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday, which is Mother's Day in many countries around the world. The caption featured an excerpt from the poem "lands" by African-American poet Nayyirah Waheed.

The picture seemed to include a sweet tribute to the baby's grandmother, Princess Diana. The flowers below Archie's feet look like her favorites, Forget-Me-Nots.

Tim Graham / Getty Images

(The royal couple also specifically included Forget-Me-Nots in Meghan's wedding bouquet in memory of his mother.)

Wpa Pool / Getty Images, Victoria Jones / AFP / Getty Images

The picture appears to have been taken on Wednesday, when Harry and Meghan introduced their newborn son to the world.

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

The royal couple also used their Instagram account to announce their son's name — Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — and share the first photograph of the baby boy with his grandmother, Doria Ragland, and great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Happy Mother's Day, Meghan!


ADVERTISEMENT