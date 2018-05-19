BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Meghan Markle Wore One Of Princess Diana's Rings To Her Wedding Reception And It's Just Too Much

news / theroyalwedding

Meghan Markle Wore One Of Princess Diana's Rings To Her Wedding Reception And It's Just Too Much

Prince Harry also hand-picked his mother's favorite flowers for Meghan's wedding bouquet.

By Ellie Hall

Headshot of Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 19, 2018, at 4:59 p.m. ET

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — aka the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex — left Windsor for their evening reception, the blushing bride was wearing something much more meaningful than her (absolutely gorgeous) second wedding dress.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Meghan was wearing something old, borrowed, and blue that belonged to Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Meghan was wearing an aquamarine ring that belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Tim Graham / Getty Images

Naturally, people sort of lost it for probably the 20th time of the day.

HRH #Meghan #DuchessofSussex wearing #PrincessDiana’s Aquamarine ring. Why are we out of tissues at a moment like this?!#RoyalWedding https://t.co/4EXpjYGFjH
Royal Wives of Windsor @WindsorWives

HRH #Meghan #DuchessofSussex wearing #PrincessDiana’s Aquamarine ring. Why are we out of tissues at a moment like this?!#RoyalWedding https://t.co/4EXpjYGFjH

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
prince harry gave meghan princess diana’s aquamarine ring omg i’m not crying you are #royalwedding
dalila || PRINCE HARRY IS MARRIED IM CRYING @KISSINGDNCE

prince harry gave meghan princess diana’s aquamarine ring omg i’m not crying you are #royalwedding

Reply Retweet Favorite

And that's not the only way that the royal couple remembered Prince Harry's mother on their special day!

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

Prince Harry hand-picked his mother's favorite flowers — Forget-Me-Nots — from his childhood gardens at Kensington Palace and added them to Meghan's bouquet.

Danny Lawson / AFP / Getty Images

Meghan Markle Wore A Stunning Second Dress To The Royal Wedding Reception

buzzfeed.com

Here's Everything That Happened At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT