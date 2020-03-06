Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Made One Of Their Last Official Appearances Together As Royals In The UK

Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first official public appearance since she and husband Prince Harry announced that they would be "stepping back" as senior members of the royal family.



The couple attended the Endeavour Fund Awards, an annual ceremony celebrating the achievements of wounded armed service personnel and veterans who have used sports and "adventurous challenge[s]" as part of "their own recovery, their adjustment to life after the military and in most cases, how they have helped others at the same time."



Harry, who served in the British army for 10 years, founded the Endeavour Fund in 2012.



During the ceremony, award recipient Danny Holland proposed to his girlfriend onstage, and Meghan could not handle it. (To be fair, neither could the woman sitting two seats down from her.)