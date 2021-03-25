26 Stories That Show How The Palace Press Team Defended Kate Middleton Vs. Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made a stunning accusation during her blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month: The Palace had failed to correct false and damaging stories about her while she was a working member of the royal family, even as it defended other members.

“Not only was I not being protected, but they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family,” she said. “They weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband. ... They knew it wasn’t true. And I thought, Well, if they’re not going to kill things like that, then what are we going to do?”

I reviewed thousands of news articles from June 1, 2018 — the start of Meghan’s first full month as a working member of the royal family — to Jan. 1, 2020, days before Harry and Meghan announced they would step back from royal life. Specifically, I compared coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan (the Sussexes) to coverage of Prince William and Kate Middleton (the Cambridges).

Then I looked at the times a royal family spokesperson went on the record to confirm, deny, or decline to comment on whatever the article was about — and found that Meghan has a strong argument.

Members of the royal family rarely issue personal statements, and the family’s media team rarely goes on the record with the press in response to a story or request for comment. (Buckingham Palace did not provide an on-the-record response for this article. A spokesperson for the Sussexes said, “No comment.”)

It’s important to understand the outsize influence the Palace press office wields as it manages the UK media’s voracious hunger for royal family coverage. It can try to kill false or misleading stories before publication (journalists have said as much); it can contest claims made by anonymous sources by going on the record; it can use pressure, particularly in the form of access to the royals or legal threats, to reframe false or unflattering articles.



This isn’t just about the Sussexes and Cambridges. During the time period I examined, the Palace went on the record to, among other things, justify Prince Edward’s use of a £6,000 private jet for official travel instead of a £250 train, confirm that the Queen no longer wears clothes with real fur, and defend Prince Andrew for consorting with a young woman at the home of his sex offender friend Jeffrey Epstein.

But the Palace generally didn’t go on the record to correct a damaging narrative involving Meghan unless the story also had the potential to tarnish the monarchy’s conservative reputation — like the false reports that Harry and Meghan would raise their child genderfluid — or that of the future monarchs, William and Kate.

By November 2019, six months after her wedding, a distinctly negative narrative about Meghan had emerged in the UK press. An anonymously sourced report in a Nov. 26 Telegraph story alleged that Meghan made Kate cry during the wedding planning process. The tabloids seized the story, and a “Meghan vs. Kate” narrative was born. (The British press has always loved to pit royal women against each other.)

The official handling of this particular story marked “a turning point” when “everything changed” for the Sussexes, Meghan told Oprah. Despite the fact that “everyone,” including members of the royal family, knew that the story in the press was wrong and that it had actually been Kate who made her cry, the Palace press office didn’t correct it. This is what Meghan was referring to when she said “they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family.”

The review indicated that the Palace was more likely to go on the record to defend Kate, and they were more aggressive about protecting her public image than they were about protecting Meghan’s.



As I showed last year, the UK press didn’t need much encouragement to favor Kate over Meghan in its royal coverage. Indeed, the Palace has protected Kate from the pettiest of negative press for a decade: The night of her first official solo engagement in October 2011, the Palace press team didn’t just issue corrections in response to fake stories that she wore hair extensions — they got the Daily Mail to take down its story. The original URL now automatically redirects to a later story about the childhood scar the reporter mistook for extensions.

Years later, they’re still at it. In September, lawyers for the Cambridges successfully got Tatler magazine to remove “inaccuracies and false representations” from a profile of the future queen. One of the offending details? Kate allegedly had a poster of William in her bedroom as a teenager.

Compare that with the story about Harry being targeted as a “race traitor” by white supremacists for marrying Meghan, in which the Palace declined to comment on ongoing investigations as opposed to saying anything specific about threats to the first person of color to marry into the royal family in recent memory.

We don’t know the internal deliberations of the Palace’s press team. What we do know is what they say — or don’t say — in public. Here are 26 selected stories, in chronological order over the roughly 18-month period Meghan was a working member of the royal family, showing when the Palace decided to speak out for Kate and when they decided to do the same (or not) for Meghan.