"Imagine being mad at Meghan for putting her ~own hands~ on her ~own baby bump~ wow you lot have time."

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

Meghan Markle, aka HRH the Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards on Monday night, and she was GLOWING.

“I feel especially proud to announce tonight’s winner, who is a British designer leading on the global stage with vision and creativity, but also with incredible kindness.” – The Duchess of Sussex

Markle presented the British Designer of the Year award to Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex wore a custom made #Givenchy outfit to surprise #ClareWaightKeller by presenting her with the British Designer of the Year Womenswear award at the 2018 BFC #FashionAwards.

As you might recall, Keller designed the STUNNING dress and veil Markle wore when she married Prince Harry in May.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Before presenting the award, Markle gave a brief speech in which she referred to the UK as "her new home" and praised Keller, calling her "a British designer leading on the global stage with vision and creativity, but also with incredible kindness."

"We have a deep connection to what we wear. Sometimes it’s very personal, sometimes it’s emotional. But for me this connection is rooted in really being able to understand that it’s about supporting and empowering each other, especially women." Meghan’s #FashionAwards speech:

She also showed off her growing baby bump, which she cradled in her hands while onstage.

Joe Maher / Getty Images

You know, like pregnant women do.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

However, it didn't take long at all before people began finding fault with her appearance. First up? Her dark nail polish. Royal women — particularly Markle's sister-in-law Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge — typically stick to neutral shades.

Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol as she's reunited with wedding dress designer https://t.co/xzXkehMTff

That's despite the fact that lots of people — INCLUDING ROYAL REPORTERS — pointed out that protocol actually doesn't say anything about dark or brightly colored nail polish and it has been worn by members of the royal family in the past.

Said nail polish falls under neither tradition or protocol. Don't make me wake up in the morning and have to go there!!! 😉#FashionAwards

Let me not hear anyone start something about #meghanmarkle breaking protocol over some #nailpolish because Diana & Eugenie has already done it.

She was even criticized by some for holding her baby bump!

We all know a new mum like this. 85 months pregnant from day two.

Seriously, no pregnant woman poses for photo like this. Ever. She’s such an actress. #MeghanMarkle #duchessofsussex #BritishFashionAwards #actingup

Needless to say, most of Twitter was not having it.

Me as people talk about Meghan Markle’s nail polish

lol imagine being mad at meghan for putting her ~own hands~ on her ~own baby bump ~ wow you lot have time

Bitter people trying to find fault w/ The #DuchessofSussex 's look tonight. Some are complaining about Meghan holding her baby bump & Meghan wearing black nail polish. What a Dumb Complaint. Just Dumb. That's not your belly or fingers. You don't like it than keep on moving.

And lots of people celebrated the duchess for owning her ~controversial~ attire.

Meghan be like: These RR wanna talk about me? - Appears today rocking her signature bun hairstyle, wearing black velvet dress, open shoes, dark nail polish from hand to toe. Meghan: HERE YOU HAVE!

@freepeeper @Belnaomi3 @DeelightRI @Ed59029780 Live shot of Meghan touching up her nail polish for this evening's surprise appearance.

Meghan really screamed "fuck y'all and this protocol bs" tonight. •Wore black •Shoulders were thriving •Dress had a slit •Had dark nail polish •Wore open-toed shoes And my personal favorite Held on to HER baby bump I really and truly stan.

black clothes ✅ dark nail polish ✅ shoulders, cleavage and high slits ✅ COME THROUGH WITH THE DARK LIPSTICK TO MAKE YOUR BDE LIST COMPLETE MEGHAN!!! make them seethe

You do you, your royal highness!