Literally Just A Bunch Of, Uh, Interesting Tweets From Marianne Williamson

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks during the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 campaign.

Marianne Williamson, a self-help speaker and bestselling author who's running for president, grabbed some of the spotlight at the second Democratic debate, and in her doing so, people had a lot of questions. Per Google, Williamson was the top-searched candidate during the debate.

Among other things, the candidate — whom Gwyneth Paltrow described as a "spiritual legend" — declared during the debate that she would "harness love for political purposes" to defeat Donald Trump in the general election.