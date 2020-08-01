A Man Who Allegedly Decapitated His Landlord With A Sword Over A Rent Dispute Has Been Charged With Murder

Jerry Thompson, 42, is being held on a $2 million bail in connection with the death of his landlord and roommate Victor King, 64.

James Banks / Facebook / Via Facebook: james.banks.1253 Victor King

A Connecticut man has been charged with murder after he allegedly decapitated his landlord during a rent dispute, according to Hartford police and court records. Jerry Thompson, 42, was arrested Monday in connection with the death of Victor King, 64. Per state prison records, Thompson is currently being held at the Garner Correctional Institution and his bail has been set at $2 million. King's body was found in his home by Hartford police officers Sunday, after one of his friends called the department to request a well-being check, according to a copy of Thompson's arrest warrant obtained by CNN.

Homicide investigation underway, 784 Asylum Avenue. Adult male victim located within the residence. Person of interest located and is with investigators. More information as it becomes available. -LT. PC

The arrest warrant stated that King had called 911 the day before his death to report that Thompson, his recent roommate and tenant, was "waving a sword at him in a threatening and terrorizing manner" after King told him to move out due to unpaid rent. HPD Lt. Paul Cicero told the Hartford Courant that they believe Thompson used the same sword to kill his landlord.

Handout / Hartford PD Jerry Thompson