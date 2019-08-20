Mackenzie Lueck's Alleged Killer Has Been Charged With Sexually Abusing A Woman In 2018

The Utah man charged with killing 23-year-old college student Mackenzie Lueck has been accused of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman he met on a dating app in 2018, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Ayoola Ajayi, 31, was charged with aggravated kidnapping and three counts of forcible sexual abuse. Lueck, whose disappearance made national news and sparked a two-week search, was last seen getting into Ajayi's car, police said. He was arrested June 28 on suspicion of killing Lueck and burning her body in his backyard. He has since been charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a body, and obstruction of justice. Per court documents for the new charges, obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune , Ajayi met a woman on an unspecified dating app on March 10, 2018, and invited her over to his house for dinner. The woman, who is not named, alleged that Ajayi kissed and fondled her against her will when they were watching TV together. When she tried to escape, he allegedly pinned her down and bit her multiple times, leaving teeth marks and bruises.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said that the woman approached police after Ajayi's arrest for Lueck's suspected murder in June.

Gill told the Salt Lake Tribune that the woman's decision to not report the alleged assault last year “is understandable because many victims of sexual trauma don’t always disclose," and said that his department was "comfortable" with the decision to file these new charges against Ajayi.



Tuesday's charges are the second set that have been filed against the suspected killer since his arrest.



On Aug. 13, prosecutors charged Ajayi with 19 counts of sexual exploitation against a minor after graphic pornographic images of children were found on his computer.



Gill emphasized Tuesday that the investigation into Ajayi was "active and ongoing."

