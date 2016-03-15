Entire D.C. Subway System To Shut Down For 29 Hours In Unprecedented Closure

Washington, D.C.'s subway system will be shut down Wednesday for an emergency investigation following an electrical fire that caused huge delays on Monday.

Washington, D.C.'s subway system will shut down for 29 hours starting Wednesday as crews perform an emergency inspection of electrical cables for possible deterioration, authorities announced just hours ahead of the unprecedented closure.

The shut down will start at midnight and last until 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).

The announcement on the decision to shut down an entire rail system that serves hundreds of thousands of commuters each day came Tuesday afternoon, with officials acknowledging the hardship but also the need to ensure the passenger safety.

A fire at a rail station early Monday triggered an investigation into the state of the jumper cables, which hadn't been inspected for a year, Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said at a news conference.

The results of that investigation led officials to believe that the fire may have had the same cause as another in January 2015, which killed a 61-year-old woman and injured dozens of people.

"This has already happened two times, … I can't wait for a third," Wiedfeld said.