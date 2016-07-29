BuzzFeed News

Men On Twitter Kept Telling Hillary Clinton To Smile As She Delivered Her Speech

Men On Twitter Kept Telling Hillary Clinton To Smile As She Delivered Her Speech

Seriously? SERIOUSLY?

By Ellie Hall and Tasneem Nashrulla

Ellie Hall

Tasneem Nashrulla

Last updated on July 29, 2016, at 12:13 p.m. ET

Posted on July 29, 2016, at 12:23 a.m. ET

1. In case you missed it, Hillary Clinton made history Thursday.

BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Clinton: "I will be a president for Democrats, Republicans, Independents…for all Americans together” #DemsInPhilly

2. And she delivered a speech emphasizing her decades of experience as a public servant.

Clinton on Washinton gridlock: "Look at my record. I've worked across the aisle to pass laws and treaties"
Clinton on Washinton gridlock: "Look at my record. I've worked across the aisle to pass laws and treaties"

3. But, you know, some people had some issues with her speech.

Instead of lecturing 2 citizens @HillaryClinton needs 2 have conversation w/us. Modulate voice. Tell stories. Set hopes. Smile #DNCinPHL
Instead of lecturing 2 citizens @HillaryClinton needs 2 have conversation w/us. Modulate voice. Tell stories. Set hopes. Smile #DNCinPHL

4.

Finally, she smiled!
Finally, she smiled!

Update: Ralston later clarified that he was trolling the men who were telling Clinton to smile.

5. Very specific issues.

Hillary's fake smile, the lipstick on her teeth, she's sickening.
Hillary's fake smile, the lipstick on her teeth, she's sickening.

6. (Most of the people with these issues were men.)

I have seen so many white men tell Hillary Clinton to smile tonight. It's a g*ddamn nightmare being a woman. #DemsInPhilly
I have seen so many white men tell Hillary Clinton to smile tonight. It's a g*ddamn nightmare being a woman. #DemsInPhilly

7.

Hillary has the most fake smile I've ever seen
Hillary has the most fake smile I've ever seen

8.

Andrew Sullivan: Hillary Clinton's #DNC speech didn't connect with me: https://t.co/soQNYO0LEu
Andrew Sullivan: Hillary Clinton's #DNC speech didn't connect with me: https://t.co/soQNYO0LEu

9. PSA: It is not your place to tell anybody, especially women, that they need to smile.

Hillary Clinton is one of the most accomplished women in the country, one of the smartest in the world, and dude tells her to smile
Hillary Clinton is one of the most accomplished women in the country, one of the smartest in the world, and dude tells her to smile

10. And, naturally, people started calling these dudes out on it.

Did you legit just tell Hillary fucking Clinton to SMILE?! https://t.co/XLUAoisLtM
Did you legit just tell Hillary fucking Clinton to SMILE?! https://t.co/XLUAoisLtM

11.

THIS GUY LITERALLY TOLD THE FIRST EVER FEMALE NOMINEE FOR PRESIDENT TO SMILE DURING HER CONVENTION ACCEPTANCE SPEECH https://t.co/qOX1eX03Dr
THIS GUY LITERALLY TOLD THE FIRST EVER FEMALE NOMINEE FOR PRESIDENT TO SMILE DURING HER CONVENTION ACCEPTANCE SPEECH https://t.co/qOX1eX03Dr

12.

Clinton has been a senator, Secretary of State, and a presidential nominee and is still being told by a man to smile https://t.co/yaOfD61A2o
Clinton has been a senator, Secretary of State, and a presidential nominee and is still being told by a man to smile https://t.co/yaOfD61A2o

13.

First time a woman's ever been told to lower her voice and just gimme a smile https://t.co/adh0KXSiqQ
First time a woman's ever been told to lower her voice and just gimme a smile https://t.co/adh0KXSiqQ

14. AND EVEN AFTER BEING CALLED ON IT, ONE DUDE DIDN'T SEE ANYTHING WRONG WITH WHAT HE SAID.

@radicaltotality @annehelen @MiriamElder @HillaryClinton you can do better. I am giving real counsel that she needs to less harshness
@radicaltotality @annehelen @MiriamElder @HillaryClinton you can do better. I am giving real counsel that she needs to less harshness

15. Don't do this.

"Hillary should smile."
"Hillary should smile."

16.

I vote we build a wall around all the men saying that Hillary should smile more right now #DemsInPhilly
I vote we build a wall around all the men saying that Hillary should smile more right now #DemsInPhilly

17. Especially don't do this about female politicians.

The audacity it takes to tell a Senator and Secretary of State that she needs to smile and entrance the people https://t.co/u0jJQJbx2V
The audacity it takes to tell a Senator and Secretary of State that she needs to smile and entrance the people https://t.co/u0jJQJbx2V

18.

If your main takeaway from Hillary Clinton's speech is that she needs to smile more and regulate her voice: You really don't get it, do you?
If your main takeaway from Hillary Clinton's speech is that she needs to smile more and regulate her voice: You really don't get it, do you?

19.

Men tweeting that Hillary should smile more should be gathered up and shot into the sun.
Men tweeting that Hillary should smile more should be gathered up and shot into the sun.

20. *Nods*

FWIW, I actually don't think Hillary should smile more. Except if it's when she's obviously knifing someone. Then she totally should.
FWIW, I actually don't think Hillary should smile more. Except if it's when she's obviously knifing someone. Then she totally should.

21.

MEN: Talk less HRC: What MEN: Smile more HRC: Huh MEN: Don't let them know what you're against or what you're for HRC: You can't be serious
MEN: Talk less HRC: What MEN: Smile more HRC: Huh MEN: Don't let them know what you're against or what you're for HRC: You can't be serious

22. TL;DR: Stop telling women to smile.

