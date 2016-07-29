Men On Twitter Kept Telling Hillary Clinton To Smile As She Delivered Her Speech
Seriously? SERIOUSLY?
1. In case you missed it, Hillary Clinton made history Thursday.
2. And she delivered a speech emphasizing her decades of experience as a public servant.
3. But, you know, some people had some issues with her speech.
4.
5. Very specific issues.
6. (Most of the people with these issues were men.)
7.
8.
9. PSA: It is not your place to tell anybody, especially women, that they need to smile.
10. And, naturally, people started calling these dudes out on it.
11.
12.
13.
14. AND EVEN AFTER BEING CALLED ON IT, ONE DUDE DIDN'T SEE ANYTHING WRONG WITH WHAT HE SAID.
15. Don't do this.
16.
17. Especially don't do this about female politicians.
18.
19.
20. *Nods*
21.
22. TL;DR: Stop telling women to smile.
-
