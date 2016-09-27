Literally Just A Bunch Of Good Tweets About The First Debate

BuzzFeed News

TL;DR: America may or may not be doomed.

By Ellie Hall

Ellie Hall

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 26, 2016, at 11:54 p.m. ET

It's pretty safe to say that America was not prepared for the first debate.

Livestream of the inside of my head today
Miriam Elder @MiriamElder

Livestream of the inside of my head today

palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. vomit on her sweater already, bill's spaghetti.
David Mack @davidmackau

palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. vomit on her sweater already, bill's spaghetti.

OK, maybe President Obama was prepared.

While the rest of us are freaking out about the debate Obama is in full "I don't give a fuck" mode
Sal Gentile @salgentile

While the rest of us are freaking out about the debate Obama is in full "I don't give a fuck" mode

When it finally got started, shit got real really fast.

HILLARY ENTRANCE
Chelsea Peretti @chelseaperetti

HILLARY ENTRANCE

Seriously.

Live look at the debate. @OldRowOfficial
Eezus @ElijahStevens58

Live look at the debate. @OldRowOfficial

For some reason, Trump was sniffling for most of the debate.

A live snapshot of tonights debate. #debatenight
Kilgore Trout @CohibaSmkr

A live snapshot of tonights debate. #debatenight

Moderator Lester Holt appeared to have a hard time keeping the candidates on topic.

WE GO NOW LIVE TO LESTER HOLT OFF CAMERA: #Debate2016
Shon @inkedtater

WE GO NOW LIVE TO LESTER HOLT OFF CAMERA: #Debate2016

And the split screen really added an extra layer to the watching experience.

Debate split-screen
Copy McPasty, Writer @KashannKilson

Debate split-screen

Particularly due to this.

men_talking.jpg
Ryan Broderick @broderick

men_talking.jpg

And this.

When you take a shot every time trump interrupts Hillary
Medieval Reactions @MedievalReacts

When you take a shot every time trump interrupts Hillary

It is very obvious that Clinton has spent her whole career dealing with men interrupting her and talking over her.… https://t.co/09MWOhnQ2K
Ellie Hall @ellievhall

It is very obvious that Clinton has spent her whole career dealing with men interrupting her and talking over her.… https://t.co/09MWOhnQ2K

People said that Trump made some...interesting comments regarding his business record.

Trump: I don't pay taxes. I'm smart. IRS:
Henny DeebiYassi @KixNewEra

Trump: I don't pay taxes. I'm smart. IRS:

And they had some questions.

"That's called business." Holy moly.
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

"That's called business." Holy moly.

OK, a lot of questions.

DID TRUMP JUST USE THE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE TO PLUG HIS NEW HOTEL?!
Saeed Jones @theferocity

DID TRUMP JUST USE THE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE TO PLUG HIS NEW HOTEL?!

They turned to others for answers.

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian will reveal Trump's tax returns on her snapchat after the debate
emmie @emmieshouse

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian will reveal Trump's tax returns on her snapchat after the debate

There was also some talk about race relations in America.

Holt: This conversation is about race, Mr. Trump if I c- Trump: [interrupts a black man]
Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

Holt: This conversation is about race, Mr. Trump if I c- Trump: [interrupts a black man]

And Trump's temperament.

I HAVE BETTER TEMPERAMENT!!!
Joe Penna @MysteryGuitarM

I HAVE BETTER TEMPERAMENT!!!

And...well...Trump.

#debatenight trump: and yeah so china "your two minutes-" trump: mexico! "your tw-" trump: illegals! "YOUR T… https://t.co/mpee1zMlSz
antonio @antoniodelotero

#debatenight trump: and yeah so china "your two minutes-" trump: mexico! "your tw-" trump: illegals! "YOUR T… https://t.co/mpee1zMlSz

hillary: looks into the camera like she's on the office
dani❁ @danibucaro

hillary: looks into the camera like she's on the office

Reply Retweet Favorite

From the start, it was clear that Clinton did not come to play.

when you about to go in #debatenight
Franchesca Ramsey @chescaleigh

when you about to go in #debatenight

"I prepared for this debate. And I prepared to be president." -- Hillary Clinton #debatenight
shauna @goldengateblond

"I prepared for this debate. And I prepared to be president." -- Hillary Clinton #debatenight

And everyone was ready to call Trump out on the many things he's said in the past.

donald trump: I didn't say that everyone:
Ziwe @ziwe

donald trump: I didn't say that everyone:

lester: that's factually incorrect trump:
sara @sarasinthepit

lester: that's factually incorrect trump:

Trump: I DID NOT SAY THAT The internet:
taylor @cornbreadsays

Trump: I DID NOT SAY THAT The internet:

Hillary came with more receipts than my Grandma.
Clint Smith @ClintSmithIII

Hillary came with more receipts than my Grandma.

#PrayForTheFactCheckers.

Fact checkers everywhere right now...#debatenight #Debates2016
WillCort3z @the_ginmill

Fact checkers everywhere right now...#debatenight #Debates2016

When the debate finished, people had some thoughts.

Hillary Clinton belongs in the White House. Donald Trump belongs on my show.
Jerry Springer @jerryspringer

Hillary Clinton belongs in the White House. Donald Trump belongs on my show.

foreign friends watching #Debates2016 now
Leigh Lahav @leighlahav

foreign friends watching #Debates2016 now

People had ideas about who won...

Clinton after tonight's #debatenight
New York Post @nypost

Clinton after tonight's #debatenight

And who lost.

Sorry my man !! #DebateNight
Enes Kanter @Enes_Kanter

Sorry my man !! #DebateNight

But actually...

When you're enjoying the debate but then you realize one of them is becoming president #debatenight
Ｎｅｋｕ(New @) @Nekugatari

When you're enjoying the debate but then you realize one of them is becoming president #debatenight

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Debate grades: Hillary: F Trump: F Primary voters: F America: Doomed My bourbon bottle: empty Apocalypse: can't come soon enough
Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog

Debate grades: Hillary: F Trump: F Primary voters: F America: Doomed My bourbon bottle: empty Apocalypse: can't come soon enough

