Literally Just A Bunch Of Good Tweets About The First Debate
TL;DR: America may or may not be doomed.
It's pretty safe to say that America was not prepared for the first debate.
OK, maybe President Obama was prepared.
When it finally got started, shit got real really fast.
Seriously.
For some reason, Trump was sniffling for most of the debate.
Moderator Lester Holt appeared to have a hard time keeping the candidates on topic.
And the split screen really added an extra layer to the watching experience.
Particularly due to this.
And this.
People said that Trump made some...interesting comments regarding his business record.
And they had some questions.
OK, a lot of questions.
They turned to others for answers.
There was also some talk about race relations in America.
And Trump's temperament.
And...well...Trump.
From the start, it was clear that Clinton did not come to play.
And everyone was ready to call Trump out on the many things he's said in the past.
#PrayForTheFactCheckers.
When the debate finished, people had some thoughts.
People had ideas about who won...
And who lost.
But actually...
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
-
