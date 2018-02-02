BuzzFeed News

Lin-Manuel Miranda And His Wife Have Welcomed A Baby Boy

🎵 Dear Francisco what to saaaaay to you 🎵

By Ellie Hall

Posted on February 2, 2018, at 3:50 p.m. ET

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Francisco.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Miranda tweeted the happy news Friday along with a photo of his wife of seven years and their adorable new baby.

Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and… https://t.co/bYkwrsXzPK
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

The couple also have a 3-year-old son named Sebastian, who Miranda has said was "impatient" to be a big brother.

In advance of his 3rd birthday, we took lil man to Act One of Hamilton on Saturday. His comments in this thread...
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

He is so impatient for it. Once, mid-tantrum, he cried, "When is mommy gonna HAAAATCH..." https://t.co/QdJ8Ck3V1w
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Congratulations to the new parents and their children, who will probably have more talent in their pinky toes than I have in my entire body.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
