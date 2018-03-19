Lin-Manuel Miranda And Ben Platt Released A New Single To Benefit March For Our Lives

Broadway legends Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt just dropped a new single to benefit the March for Our Lives initiative, and it's way too much.

The song, "Found/Tonight," is a mash-up of “You Will Be Found” from the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen and "The Story of Tonight" from Hamilton .

When @Lin_Manuel and @BenSPLATT came over my apt to rehearse #FoundTonight, I got goose bumps the minute they started singing each other’s songs. I would tear up in the studio as I listened to the mix, thinking of the kids we made this for.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Miranda and Platt said they were inspired by the thousands of students who mobilized for change following the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“In the wake of Parkland, I was awestruck by the strength and leadership of the students and their ability to speak truth to power," Miranda said. "In the midst of their grief, they mobilized the youth of our nation and created a movement. This is their moment. Not just for themselves, but for all of us."

“When Lin called me to be a part of this mashup, I couldn’t say no," Platt said. "Better gun control is something that all Americans should be passionate about. These students are paving the way for future generations and it’s so inspiring to see young people standing up for what is probably the most important cause right now in this country, and demanding action. I hope that this song can play some small part in bringing about real change.”

Miranda said that the song is his way of "helping to raise funds and awareness for their efforts, and to say Thank You, and that we are with you so let’s keep fighting, together."