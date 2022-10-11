King Charles III Will Be Crowned On May 6, 2023

King Charles III's coronation will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, Buckingham Palace said in an announcement Tuesday.

He will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in London and it will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.



"The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the Palace said.



The 73-year-old ruler previously known as Prince Charles became King upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8. It is tradition for there to be a period of mourning observed between the accession of the new sovereign and their actual coronation — the former Queen waited more than a year after the death of her father to hold her own ceremony.

The UK government has yet to announce whether the Friday before or Monday after the coronation will be a bank holiday.