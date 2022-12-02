Kate Middleton Wore A Rented Gown And Princess Diana's Necklace To The Earthshot Prize Awards In Boston

Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales are in the United States (specifically Boston) for a short visit to attend the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

The competition, founded by William in 2020, was created to support entrepreneurs working toward solutions to environmental problems. There are winners in five categories: nature conservation and protection, air quality, ocean revival, waste-free living, and climate action. Each winner receives 1 million euros. You can read more about the awards and this year's finalists here.

At the awards ceremony on Friday, the princess formerly known as Kate Middleton embraced the event's environmental consciousness theme by wearing a rented designer gown.