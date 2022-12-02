Kate Middleton Wore A Rented Gown And Princess Diana's Necklace To The Earthshot Prize Awards In Boston

Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales are in the United States (specifically Boston) for a short visit to attend the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.
The competition, founded by William in 2020, was created to support entrepreneurs working toward solutions to environmental problems. There are winners in five categories: nature conservation and protection, air quality, ocean revival, waste-free living, and climate action. Each winner receives 1 million euros. You can read more about the awards and this year's finalists here.
At the awards ceremony on Friday, the princess formerly known as Kate Middleton embraced the event's environmental consciousness theme by wearing a rented designer gown.
She rented the dress — designed by Solace London — from the British clothing rental company Hurr for a very reasonable 74 euros, or $91.
Here's what it looks like from the back.
She definitely took the event's green and environment-friendly theme to heart!
Kate accessorized with a piece of jewelry from the royal vaults that was famously worn by her mother-in-law Princess Diana: an emerald choker known as Queen Mary’s Emerald Choker Necklace or the Cambridge Emerald Choker.
The 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will air on PBS and BBC on Sunday (and be available to stream on YouTube).