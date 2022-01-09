The Royal Family Shared New Official Portraits Of Kate Middleton For Her 40th Birthday

The Royal Family on Sunday released three new official portraits of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton), to mark her 40th birthday.

The photos, taken by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, were captured in London's Kew Gardens in November. The future Queen Consort is wearing custom-made gowns from British fashion house Alexander McQueen, which also designed her 2011 wedding dress.



According to the BBC, the three portraits will at first go on display in locations across the UK "with special meaning" to the duchess before being permanently housed at the National Portrait Gallery, of which Kate is patron. One image will hang in Berkshire, where the duchess was born and spent her childhood. The other will go to St. Andrews in Scotland, where Kate and William attended college and first met. The third will go to Anglesey, where the royal couple lived immediately after their wedding.