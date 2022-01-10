 Skip To Content
Kate Middleton Just Turned 40 So Here's A Look Back Her Life In Photos

The Duchess of Cambridge's life in 40 photos.

By Ellie Hall

Picture of Ellie Hall Ellie Hall BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 10, 2022, at 3:28 p.m. ET

Chris Jackson / Getty / Matt Holyoak, Kensington Palace / Samir Hussein

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, marked her 40th birthday in style over the weekend with three new official portraits taken by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi. Over her four decades, she's gone from a commoner to a member of the royal family — a massive change that we've decided to look back on in honor of her birthday.

Catherine "Kate" Middleton was born on Jan. 9, 1982, to Carole Middleton, an airline steward, and Michael Middleton, a flight dispatcher. She met her future husband, Prince William, in 2001, when they both began their studies at St. Andrew's University in Scotland. The two became friends, and in their second year, Kate, William, and two other friends moved into an off-campus apartment together. They started dating in 2003 — reportedly after William was entranced by Kate modeling a revealing dress in a charity fashion show. Although they broke up in 2007, the two were soon back together and William proposed marriage in 2010. Their royal wedding on April 29, 2011, was watched by tens of millions of people around the world. William and Kate are now the parents of three children and preparing for their roles as the future Prince and Princess of Wales — and, eventually, king and queen consort. Here's a look back at Kate's journey to royal life.

Handout / WireImage

Kate as a child in an undated family photo

M Neilson / Getty Images, Anwar Hussein Collection / WireImage

Kate Middleton models on the catwalk at a student fashion show attended by Prince William on March, 26, 2002, in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Middleton Family / Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William on the day of their graduation ceremony at St. Andrew's University on June 23, 2005, in Scotland.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Kate Middleton leaves her Chelsea flat on her 25th birthday on Jan. 9, 2007, in London.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Princes Harry and William and Kate Middleton cheer on the English team during the RBS Six Nations Championship match between England and Italy at Twickenham on Feb. 10, 2007, in London.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Kate Middleton takes part in a training session with The Sisterhood cross channel rowing team on the River Thames on Aug. 1, 2007, in London.

Tim Graham Picture Library / Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Central Flying School at RAF Cranwell on April 11, 2008.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St. James Palace on Nov. 16, 2010, in London.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images, Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pictured at their wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in London.

Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011, in London.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Queen Elizabeth II watch part of a children's sports event while visiting Vernon Park during a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham on June 13, 2012.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William embrace after Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny, and Sir Chris Hoy of Great Britain win the gold and a new world record in the Men's Team Sprint Track Cycling final during Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Pool / Getty Images

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, dance with the ladies at the Vaiku Falekaupule for an entertainment program on Sept. 18, 2012, in Tuvalu.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, receives a posy of flowers from a girl dressed as a princess as she visits Peaks Lane Fire Station on March 5, 2013, in Grimsby, England.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son at St. Mary's Hospital on July 23, 2013, in London.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Large crowds cheer and try to catch a glimpse of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as she does a walkabout on the South Bank on April 19, 2014, in Brisbane, Australia.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, pose in front of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, on April 22, 2014, in Ayers Rock, Australia.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George as he and Prince William look on while visiting the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum on July 2, 2014, in London.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose to media outside The Lindo Wing with their newborn girl at St. Mary's Hospital in London on May 2, 2015.

Kensington Palace / Via instagram.com

Prince William, Prince George, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte are pictured at Balmoral in 2015.

Dominic Lipinski / AFP via Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping raises a glass with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Oct. 20, 2015.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, on a short private skiing break on March 3, 2016, in the French Alps.

Pool / Getty Images

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, sit in front of the Taj Mahal during day seven of the royal tour of India and Bhutan on April 16, 2016.

The White House / Getty Images

President Barack Obama talks with Prince William as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays with Prince George and first lady Michelle Obama talks with Prince Henry at Kensington Palace on April 22, 2016.

Pool / WireImage

Prince William; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince George; and Princess Charlotte attend a children's party for military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on Sept. 29, 2016.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince William; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; and Prince Harry race as they join Team Heads Together at a London Marathon training day at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Feb. 5, 2017, in London.

Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gestures to the bridesmaids and pageboys as they arrive for her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews at St. Mark's Church in Englefield on May 20, 2017.

Afp Contributor / AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on the tarmac of the Airbus compound in Hamburg, Germany, on July 21, 2017.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, departs the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital with her newborn baby son on April 23, 2018, in London.

Stephen Pond / Getty Images

Prince William; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; and Prince Harry arrive to attend Christmas Day church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Dec. 25, 2018, in King's Lynn, England.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Prince William; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince Louis; Prince George; and Princess Charlotte watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019.

Comic Relief / BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images

Prince William; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince George; Princess Charlotte; and Prince Louis clap for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief event in London on April 23, 2020.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a special pantomime performance with their children at London's Palladium Theatre on Dec. 11, 2020.

Chris Floyd / Kensington Palace / Via instagram.com, Chris Floyd / Kensington Palace / Via instagram.com

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pictured in a series of photos taken to mark their 10th anniversary, released April 28, 2021.

Chris Jackson / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021.

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images, Kensington Palace / Via instagram.com

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the launch of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at Kensington Palace on June 18, 2021, in London.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince William; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and Prince Charles attend the No Time To Die world premiere at Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28, 2021.

Kensington Palace / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during a performance of his song "For Those Who Can't Be Here" during Royal Carols - Together At Christmas in London on Dec. 8, which was broadcast on Christmas Eve.

Paolo Roversi / Kensington Palace / Via buzzfeednews.com

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pictured in three portraits released to mark her 40th birthday.



